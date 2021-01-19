Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle G. Rubendall and Allyson J. Murray, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Wussow and Joann C. White, both of Spokane Valley.

Konstantin R. Sells and Natalia A. Levchenko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Tonya Berrueta, et al., v. Geoffrey Stiller, et al., medical malpractice.

Safeco Insurance Company of America, et al., v. Inland Empire Paper Company, complaint for declaratory relief.

Laura Renz v. Stacia A. Geist, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Larry Smith v. FCA US LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jimenez, Rosa I. B., and Valisto, Patrick J.

Venegas, Yesenia, and Solis, Felipe

Nash, Sherry L. and Randy

Fleming, Russell B., and Madsen-Fleming, Tamera

Overall, Billy W. and Brianna M.

Mirabella, Penny, and Juarez, Christina

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Brady A. Hebert, 23; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.

Teague C. Knapton, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Richard F. Shults, 43; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Aaron J. Pauley, 25; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Michael D. Cox, 29; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Howard J. Jackson, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree attempted taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Brandon O. Pulver, 25; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Harold J. Willie, 28; $2,095.50 fine, one month in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to physical control and third-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Marco A. Rocha, 33; $1,183.99 restitution, 192 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation, indecent liberties and third-degree rape of a child.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Heather B. McDanel, 30; $150 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Michaeleen R. Herron, 47; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Richard H. Michalies, 52; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey A. Swecker, 34; five months in jail with credit given for 11 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Braydon S. Williams, 20; $726 restitution, 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Christopher D. Brown, 71; six days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Rodger A. Crain, 47; 19 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Commissioner Michael C. Valerien

Natalie M. Stafford, 26; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

CJ B. Pablo, 23; five days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Sergio C. Rodriguez, 26; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Harlie M. N. Smith, 21; 15 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Aimee Maurier

Collin P. Hayett, 26; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Matthew Antush

Dustin T. Henneman, 24; 63 days in jail, two counts no-contact order violation.

Carlos R. Herrera, 37; four days in jail, 180 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew D. Hicks, 21; 46 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Gregory K. House, 35; 30 days in jail, malicious mischief-property.

Braydn Z. Hunt, 25; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Rayce R. Kent, 18; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.