Reader photo: Glimpse of a legend
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 20, 2021
Proof that Bigfoot exists? Not quite, but here’s a human-sized statue of the creature at the beginning of the Rathdrum Mountain Storybook hiking trail, seen the second week of January.
