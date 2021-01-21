Keep Music Live announces application for relief grants

Keep Music Live, a fundraising campaign that raises money to support small, independently owned venues in Washington in the time of COVID-19, has announced application for relief grants is now open.

The application period, which began Tuesday, will close on Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Applicants must, among other criteria, show that their venue was operating before March, has a ticketed capacity of 1,000 or less, is independently owned and provided live music at least three nights a week before the mandatory closures in March.

All small, independent venues are encouraged to apply, though priority will be given to female-, BIPOC- and LGBTQ+-owned venues and venues that can demonstrate commitment to equitable practices.

“Our local music venues are hubs of a culture and economic ecosystem that makes our cities vibrant,” Manny Cawaling, board president of Keep Music Live, said in a news release.

“Without these small stages, we will lose places for artists to express themselves and community to gather. We are very pleased to be in a position to begin awarding grant funds to support these cultural landmarks in our communities.”

Grants will be distributed in February. While the grant application is open, Keep Music Alive will host live Zoom sessions to answer questions and provide support to venue owners.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit keepmusiclivewa.com/grant-application.