UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 22, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, 5 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 4 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, noon.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 3 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Washington State vs. Texas A&M in Los Angeles, 9 a.m.; Montana at Whitworth, noon.
Soccer
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
Swimming
College: Nonconference: Washington State at Seattle, 10 a.m. NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Arizona State at Washington, 3 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.
