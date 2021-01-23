By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shane C. Bauman and Justine M. Griffin, both of Spokane.

Brandon S. Loiler, of Spokane and Maria E. Guske, of Colbert.

Maverick R. Shimic and Rebecca A. Shimic, both of Veradale .

Reveka Kravtsov and Petr Chubenko, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts Superior courts

New suits

Serrano Chelan LLC v. Barry Mathison, et al., restitution of premises.

Alexandria C. Landry v. Terry G. Dunn, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lane, Christian M. and Marie M.

Barrington, Erin M. and Hartill, John M.

Wells, Nicole T. and Daniel M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Staci J. Price also known as Staci J. Legendre, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Stephanie M. Register, 37; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Timothy C. Greene, 28; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kevin K. Harder, 28; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Jason D. Heck, 35; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Avery K. Francis also known as Francis K. Avery, 28; restitution to be determined, 97.5 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Nikole L. Brough, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Municipal and District courtsOnly fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Patrique P. Finch, 63; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.