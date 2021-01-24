On the air
Sun., Jan. 24, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Syracuse at (13) Virginia ESPN
4 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Bradley CBS Sports
4 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Furman ESPNU
6 p.m.: (12) Texas Tech at (14) West Virginia ESPN
6 p.m.: Utah St. at UNLV CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. ESPN2
8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona ESPN2
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (7) Maryland at (17) Ohio St. ESPN2
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf
5:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
