The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 27° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Syracuse at (13) Virginia ESPN

4 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Bradley CBS Sports

4 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Furman ESPNU

6 p.m.: (12) Texas Tech at (14) West Virginia ESPN

6 p.m.: Utah St. at UNLV CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. ESPN2

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona ESPN2

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (7) Maryland at (17) Ohio St. ESPN2

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf

5:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational Golf

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.