Gonzaga-Santa Clara game on Feb. 6 called off
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021
The Gonzaga-Santa Clara game rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, is off again due to positive COVID-19 tests and related contact tracing in the Broncos’ program.
The original matchup on Jan. 7 at the McCarthey Athletic Center was postponed in response to COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara’s program.
The postponement leaves the Zags with a gap between a Feb. 4 home game against Loyola Marymount and a Feb. 11 road game against Santa Clara.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after Saturday’s win over Pacific that he hadn’t closed the door on attempting to reschedule Baylor or another high-profile opponent if workable dates became available.
The second-ranked Bears have games scheduled against Texas on Feb. 2, Texas Christian on Feb. 6 and Oklahoma on Feb. 10. The Gonzaga-Baylor showdown on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis was called off because of COVID-19 concerns in GU’s program.
Among teams in the AP Top 25, No. 6 Houston (13-1) is the highest-ranked squad with a potential opening. The Cougars, coached by former Washington State coach Kelvin Sampson, currently list a Feb. 3 game against East Carolina and a Feb. 10 date with South Florida.
No. 16 Florida State (9-2) is scheduled to face Boston College on Feb. 2 and Virginia Tech on Feb. 9. The Seminoles had three ACC games postponed earlier this month.
No. 13 Ohio State (12-4) has games scheduled against Iowa on Feb. 4 and Maryland on Feb. 8.
Santa Clara has postponed Thursday’s game against Pacific, Saturday’s contest vs. Portland and next week’s games against Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.
