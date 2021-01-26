The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: BYU at Pepperdine ……………………………………………………………. ROOT

4 p.m.: (17) Creighton at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Marquette at Providence CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2

4 p.m.: (20) Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ………………………………… ROOT

6 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado ESPNU

6 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV FS1

Basketball, college women

6:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia ESPN

6 p.m.: Dallas at Utah ……………………………………………………………………. ROOT

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ESPN

Figure skating

8 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix NBC Sports

Football, college

9:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU

Noon: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Nashville NBC Sports

Soccer

12:10 p.m.: Sheffield United at Manchester United NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

