Tue., Jan. 26, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: BYU at Pepperdine ……………………………………………………………. ROOT
4 p.m.: (17) Creighton at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Marquette at Providence CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2
4 p.m.: (20) Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ………………………………… ROOT
6 p.m.: St. John’s at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado ESPNU
6 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV FS1
Basketball, college women
6:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia ESPN
6 p.m.: Dallas at Utah ……………………………………………………………………. ROOT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State ESPN
Figure skating
8 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix NBC Sports
Football, college
9:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU
Noon: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Nashville NBC Sports
Soccer
12:10 p.m.: Sheffield United at Manchester United NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
