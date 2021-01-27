Legislative ethics complaint against former Rep. Matt Shea dismissed

OLYMPIA – A 2019 complaint against then-Rep. Matt Shea – which questioned the former lawmaker’s writings on the “Biblical Basis for War” and speeches to conservative groups – was dismissed recently by the Legislative Ethics Board because some allegations were beyond its jurisdiction and one was too late.

The complaint, filed by Spokane Valley resident Angie Beem, listed seven possible violations of the state ethics law banning conflicts of interests and certain financial transactions, along with some outside employment that would compromise official duties.

Beem alleged Shea violated his oath of office to uphold the federal and state constitutions with a pair of documents: “Biblical Basis for War,”, which discussed killing all males who support abortion or same-sex marriage and don’t obey Biblical law; and another titled ”Restoration” that outlined the replacement of the federal government with theocratic elements.

Shea has said the four-page document was a summary of notes for a sermon on war in the Old Testament.

“By espousing violence and potential overthrow of the government, (Shea) has potentially violated his oath of office,” the board concluded. But that’s not within the jurisdiction of the board and is something for either House rules or the recall process, the board concluded. Shea chose not to run for reelection, it added.

Shea’s writings and speeches sparked a House investigation in 2019, which placed the investigation of Beem’s ethics complaint on hold. Shea was removed from the House Republican Caucus, lost his committee assignments and had to move his office into a conference room in the Legislative Building. But an effort by House Democrats to expel him failed after no House Republican would sign the expulsion letter. He served through the 2020 session, but didn’t run for reelection and has since been named pastor of Covenant Christian Church.

Shea’s speeches at “right-wing rallies” to various groups didn’t constitute a personal benefit restricted by the ethics law because it didn’t affect how he voted or what bills he introduced, the board said. While it doesn’t condone Shea’s activities, the board doesn’t have clear jurisdiction on that allegation.

Shea did speak to the John Birch Society meeting in Wisconsin, as Beem alleged, the board said. But no state resources were used and his activities there were “private in nature” so they don’t violate state law.

The Legislature might want to provide clear standards on when outside activities constitute a conflict with legislative duties, it added.

Beem alleged Shea improperly funneled campaign donations to two out-of-state groups, but the board said that’s under the jurisdiction of the Public Disclosure Commission, which has already fined him for several violations.

Beem alleged Shea was misrepresenting his political party by claiming to be a Republican when he’s actually a Libertarian. But he has always run as a Republican and the board lacks jurisdiction of a legislator’s choice for aligning with a political party.

She complained about a 2012 traffic incident in which Shea was charged with having a loaded gun in his truck without a valid permit. It was dropped as a result of an agreement with the city prosecutor’s office that he have no violations for a year. That’s a criminal matter over which the board has no jurisdiction, it said, and is beyond the required five-year limit on violations.

Beem also accused him of slandering Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich with a podcast that suggested a connection between Knezovich and a person convicted of a triple homicide. The board said it lacks jurisdiction over claims of slander or defamation.