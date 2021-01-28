Education notebook:Community School will meet virtually to showcase its programs
Thu., Jan. 28, 2021
Spokane Public Schools is hosting virtual information nights for The Community School, Feb. 3 and 10, 6-7 p.m. Those interested in attending or learning more about The Community School are asked to register at spokaneschools.org.
Hoodies for their thoughts
The Eastern Washington University Eagles visited Westview Elementary last week to distribute sweatshirts as part of their annual Hoodie Project. With the goal of inspiring Title I students to start thinking about their own plans after high school, the program and it’s sponsors were able to supply more than 350 hoodies to the fifth-graders of Westview, Stevens, Grant, Ridgeview and Lidgerwood elementary schools.
EVSD conducting survey
The East Valley School District board of directors is seeking input regarding the desired qualifications of the next superintendent from the community through a superintendent qualifications survey. Responses will help develop the position description and leadership profile. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/EVSD to take the survey, or surveymonkey.com/r/EVSDSPANISH para Español.
Mead seeks paraeducators
Mead School District is hiring for paraeducators with starting pay at $15.38 an hour, or $13.69 an hour for substitutes. For more information, visit mead354.org/emlpoyment or call (509) 465-6000.
WVSD hiring subs
West Valley School District is seeking to hire substitute teachers. Qualified applicants will have a higher education degree and experience working with children. For more information, contact West Valley’s Human Resource Department at (509) 924-2150 or visit wvsd.org.
Pride Prep needs receptionist
Pride Prep Public Charter School is hiring for a front desk receptionist. Qualified applicants should be positive and detail oriented. For more information or to apply, visit prideschools.org/employment or call (509) 309-7680.
NWC offering safe tours
Northwest Christian Schools has announced they will be hosting “Welcome Wednesdays,” a socially distanced, private tour of the Colbert campuses and an opportunity to meet teachers and staff and learn more about Northwest Christian Schools. Tours can be scheduled at nwcs.org/take-a-tour through May 19.
