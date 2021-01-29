Corrections
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 29, 2021
A story about the Spokane Fire Department’s increasing overtime costs in Friday’s Spokesman-Review incorrectly described the department’s budget as being within the city’s general fund. It is a separate special revenue fund.
A story about calls for U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse to resign in Wednesday’s Spokesman-Review incorrectly stated the number of counties in the 4th Congressional District. The district includes eight counties, including part of Walla Walla County. The story also incorrectly reported that the Okanogan County Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment. The story has been updated online to include a response from the Okanogan County GOP.
