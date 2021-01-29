Menu
Fri., Jan. 29, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 5 p.m. Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, noon.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Weber State, 1 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, noon. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 3 p.m.
Swimming
College: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 10 a.m.; Dixie State at Idaho, 11.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Montana and Eastern Washington at Washington State, 9:30 a.m.; Idaho at Washington, Oregon at Gonzaga, both noon.
Track and field
College: Idaho at Weber State Indoor Invitational, 9 a.m.; Washington State at UW Indoor Preview, 11.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State, 10 a.m.; Washington at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.
