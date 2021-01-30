Difference makers: Gonzaga’s Aaron Cook, Andrew Nembhard provide major lift off the bench against Pepperdine
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 30, 2021
Aaron Cook
The Zags trailed by nine points, but everything changed when Cook subbed in and made a huge impact at both ends of the court. Cook’s driving layup gave GU its first lead, 17-16, and he followed with back-to-back 3-pointers and a steal and left-handed dunk. He did a nice defensive job on Pepperdine standout point guard Colby Ross for the second time in two meetings. Cook finished with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Andrew Nembhard
Nembhard, like Cook, was big off the bench as Gonzaga took control in the first half. Nembhard had a steal and layup, a pull-up jumper and handed out six assists in the first half. Nembhard hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and eight assists.
Turning point
Gonzaga fell behind 16-7 but erased that deficit in a hurry. The Zags rattled off 16 straight points and 21 of the next 23 to take a 28-18 lead. Drew Timme scored six points, Anton Watson had four and Corey Kispert nailed a 3-pointer to fuel the burst. The Zags led comfortably the rest of the way.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.