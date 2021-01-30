Spokane County Library District highlights African American writers during Black History Month

The Spokane County Library District plans to offer a diverse list of online programs for participants of all ages in February. In honor of Black History Month, certain children’s storytimes and other reading events will highlight the work of African American writers.

Online programs for fitness, cake decorating, art appreciation and LEGO building will be open to adults while families with kids will have all kinds of science experiments and musical storytimes to keep them busy.

In “Building with Books: A LEGO Storytime,” readers and builders of all ages are welcome to join program leaders every Tuesday in February at 4 p.m.

If you’d rather build something more edible, check out “Nailed It! Valentine’s Day Edition” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Then when you’re ready to work off the cake, Amy Cathey, of The Barre Code Spokane, will lead a “gentle-on-the-joints” fitness class during Stay Fit at Home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Next, SCLD will be featuring the work of local artists at all levels during their Winter 2021 virtual art show. The show will be available online at www.scld.org/virtual-art-show from Feb. 19 to Mar. 21. For art submissions, register and send in your work by Friday to participate using the same website.

During “Evening Storytime Online” kids ages 2-5 and their families are welcome to watch and listen as organizers read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in February. On Feb. 25, stories by African American writers will be highlighted in celebration of Black History Month.

“Connecting Stories & Music,” curated for kids from kindergarten to fifth grade, will also celebrate Black History Month by featuring children’s books about African American musicians at 6:30 p.m. on Feb 22.

Finally, kids 8 and older can join librarian Molly Moore once a week for new science experiments using household supplies in “Science from Home” at 2 p.m. on Mondays. To join, visit www.scld.org/facebook.

To register for events, visit the SCLD event calendar at www.scld.org/events.

For information, visit www.scld.org or call (509) 893-8200.