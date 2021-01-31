Menu
Sun., Jan. 31, 2021
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 3:35 p.m.; Southern Utah at Idaho, 6.
