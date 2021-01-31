By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review

For more than three decades, Ronald Paul Chimenti cut hair in Greenacres at Ron’s Barber Shop. After his retirement in 2017, he and his wife, Barbara Anne, loved to spend winters in the warmth of Yuma, Arizona.

Raised in Noxon, Montana, Ron grew up loving the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He became a barber and moved to Libby, Montana, in 1974, then met his future wife, Barbara Anne. They moved to Spokane in 1987 and raised six children here.

In addition to running his barber shop, he volunteered at the American Cancer Society’s Camp Goodtimes for children, where he was known as “Razor.” A strong conservative, especially with regard to Second Amendment rights, he enjoyed sparring with his liberal friends on Facebook. He died late on Christmas Eve at age 74.