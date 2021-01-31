The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sunday, January 31, 2021
News >  Spokane

Vincent Edward Bozzi

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 31, 2021

Vince Bozzi (Courtesy of the family)
By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review
Vincent Edward Bozzi grew up in Spokane, graduating from Rogers High School and Eastern Washington University. Even as a child, he had an interest in hosting events, something that continued well into his career as a magazine publisher, business owner and host of parties and social events.

Vince met his wife, Emily, while on a trip to the Philippines more than 35 years ago. They were wed before his return, and over the course of their marriage they worked together to create and expand their Spokane publishing business, Bozzi Media, and other enterprises, for many years.

The company published Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living and Nostalgia Magazine; Vince’s regular column, Lilacs and Lemons, in which he made pithy comments about local news and culture, was a well-known feature of Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living.

Vince was hospitalized in early December, and spent more than a month in the hospital before he died at age 63. His hospitalization came just one day after Emily’s death on Dec. 8 at age 59. Both died of COVID-19.

