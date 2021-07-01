Achievements

Sophia Paolino of Colbert has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Tampa, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75.

Grace Link of Coeur d’Alene has been names to the spring semester dean’s list at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.3. after completing 21 or more credit hours at the college.

Claire Yueming Jin of Spokane has been named to the spring semester President’s List at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., requiring a minimum GPA of 3.8. She is majoring in psychology.

Several area students have also been named to George Fox University spring semester dean’s list, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 on 12 or more hours of graded work. They are: Aaron Boyea of Asotin, Wash.; Maya Burgess of Coeur d’Alene; Camille Fievez and Anna Smoll of Colbert; Nathan Treadway of College Place, Wash.; Evan Rohm of Greenacres; Grace Ammon and Abigail Sims of Liberty Lake; Charlotte Robison of Mead; Claire Hopkins of Moses Lake; Emily Erickson and Jeff Friedman of Nine Mile Falls; Chloe Morlan and Madison Morlan of Rathdrum; Keith Bardwell, Kaylee Bishop, Jessica Daugherty, Emma Edwards, Anna Gallagher, Maria Guglielmo, Anna Johnson, Hayley Lamsma, Kadie Lawson, Claire Vogelsang and Micah VonBehren, all of Spokane; Isaac Brown of Spokane Valley; and Janelle Banister, Chloe Brown and Ryan Watilo, all of Walla Walla.

Allarae Prigan of Spokane has bene named to the spring semester dean’s list at buffalo State College, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Savannah Birt of Touchet, Wash. has been named to the spring semester President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, requiring a 4.0 GPA.

Patrick North of Spokane has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., requiring a minimum quality point average of 3.6 and at least 12 credit hours.

Alexandra Morrow of Cheney has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Georgia State University, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least nine semester hours of academic credit.

Kennedy Seibold of Spokane has been names to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin, Madison campus, requiring a minimum of 12 graded degree credits.

Stephanie Hyta of Spokane has been names to the spring semester dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Several area students have also been named to Iowa State University spring semester dean’s list, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours of graded coursework. They are: Alyssa Nilles of Medical Lake; Elizabeth Reichlinger of Moses Lake; and Michaela Nordheim of Waitsburg, Wash.

Jamie McLain of Otis Orchards has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Paul Marano of Spokane has graduated with a BFA in creative writing from Emerson College in Boston, Mass. on May 9.