On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., July 2, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPN2
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC Sports
10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series NBC Sports
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC
5 p.m.: Camping World SRX Series CBS
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1
4 p.m.: Boston at Oakland FOX 28
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta TNT
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBA
10 a.m.: Washington at New York CBS Sports
Cycling
4:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC Sports
Golf
5 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic Golf
Horse racing
10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series NBC
Lacrosse, men
9 a.m.: PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC NBC
Noon: PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC NBC
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: Euros 2021: Czech Republic vs. Denmark ESPN
Noon: Euros 2021: Ukraine vs. England ESPN
2 p.m.: MLS: New England at Columbus ESPN
3 p.m.: Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia FS1
5 p.m.: USL: Sacramento at San Diego ESPN2
6 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador FS1
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN2
11 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Sunday
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix ESPN
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 NBC
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Made in America 250 NBC
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Washington MLB
10 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia TBS
1 p.m.: Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at L.A. Angels MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
2:30 p.m.: All-Star Selection Show ESPN
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Boxing
7 p.m.: World Class Championship Boxing Root
Cycling
4:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC Sports
Golf
5 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic Golf
Horse racing
10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series NBC Sports
Lacrosse, men
Noon: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC NBC
Rugby
3 p.m.: MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC FS1
Track and field
Noon: American Track League ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane …103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
