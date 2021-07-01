The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., July 2, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One ESPN2

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC Sports

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series NBC Sports

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC

5 p.m.: Camping World SRX Series CBS

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1

4 p.m.: Boston at Oakland FOX 28

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta TNT

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBA

10 a.m.: Washington at New York CBS Sports

Cycling

4:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC Sports

Golf

5 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic Golf

Horse racing

10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series NBC

Lacrosse, men

9 a.m.: PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC NBC

Noon: PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC NBC

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: Euros 2021: Czech Republic vs. Denmark ESPN

Noon: Euros 2021: Ukraine vs. England ESPN

2 p.m.: MLS: New England at Columbus ESPN

3 p.m.: Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia FS1

5 p.m.: USL: Sacramento at San Diego ESPN2

6 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador FS1

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN2

11 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

Sunday

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix ESPN

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 NBC

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Made in America 250 NBC

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Washington MLB

10 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia TBS

1 p.m.: Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at L.A. Angels MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

2:30 p.m.: All-Star Selection Show ESPN

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Boxing

7 p.m.: World Class Championship Boxing Root

Cycling

4:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC Sports

Golf

5 a.m.: European Tour: Irish Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic Golf

Horse racing

10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series NBC Sports

Lacrosse, men

Noon: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC NBC

Rugby

3 p.m.: MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC FS1

Track and field

Noon: American Track League ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane …103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

