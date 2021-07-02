Eastern Washington University hires new director of tribal relations
UPDATED: Fri., July 2, 2021
Eastern Washington University has hired Erin Ross as the university’s new director of tribal relations.
In the role, Ross will focus on how EWU can better partner with regional tribes and urban partners, according to the university.
Ross, a member of the Cowlitz Tribe in southwest Washington, most recently worked as a planning manager for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe on matters involving economic development, land use, transportation and sovereignty. She was also the former chief of staff for Lisa Brown during Brown’s 2018 congressional campaign, when she ran against U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
Ross started her new position Thursday.
“Erin’s combination of political leadership and tribal engagement provides EWU with valuable and significant perspective and capabilities,” David May, EWU’s interim president, said in a statement.
An EWU alumna, Ross earned a bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning with a specialization in tribal planning.
