From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jordan J. P. Kellogg and Grace E. Fischer, both of Spokane.

Nikita A. Burshteyn, of Alameda, California, and Elizabeth M. Peterson, of El Sobrante, California.

Dennis A. Empson and Shelley L. Costlow, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean M. Saldua and Nicole L. Jacobson, both of Spokane.

Blake E. Yirak and Elisabeth A. Herbert, both of Spokane.

Forrest P. Howald, of Spokane, and Elese’ N. Cox, of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Justin T. Graff and Jade L. Faraca, both of Spokane.

Richard C. Young and Emma M. Turgeon, both of Post Falls.

Joshua J. Tillery, of Airway Heights, and Diana D. Palomares, of Adelanto, California.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Robert A. Ochoa, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Marjorie L. Bonnett, money claimed owed.

Star Motel Corporation v. Gregory P. Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Steven Borgman, et al., v. Dean Toombs, restitution of premises.

All Star Property Management LLC v. Pamela Hawkes, restitution of premises.

Defender Homes Airway Heights LLC v. Aliya Thomas, et al., restitution of premises.

Kay Stephens v. April Hughs-Brauner, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

David L. Hatton v. Raymond Friend, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Timmons, June and Nooney, Michael D.

Tooley, Amber R. and Loring, Avery L.

Ween, Helen M. and Jon E.

Degon, Elisa R. and Scott D.

Ciaffa, Joanne M. and Houdayer, Marc Y.

Hauck, Lori K. and Anthony V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William K. Record, 39; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Luke K. Opperman, 36; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeremy C. Clough, 46; $2,500 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kyle A. Petty, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Tyler J. Braze, 25; six months in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Ryan W. Louie, 37; $800 restitution, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kevin J. Kozlowski, 62; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nicole J. Jenecke, 45; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Dale M. Moore, 38; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Samuel G. Laverdure, 33; $15 fine, 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and violation of order-domestic violence.

Aren L. Lawrence, 22; restitution to be determined, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Kim M. Basart, 57; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dawn R. Banning, 48; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael P. Bing, 45; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Adam A. Brown, 30; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Charlesscott A. Everett, 30; four days in jail with credit given for two days served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jason S. Bailey, 34; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

David R. Boswell, 31; $195 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Mark E. Evans, 59; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Rhamon V. Holman, 27; 10 days in jail, malicious mischief property and theft.

Tyler D. Jacobs, 26; 45 days in jail, reckless burning.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jerrimy D. Clark, 40; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, violation of anti-harassment order.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Amanda L. Blair, 33; $66 restitution, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree theft.

Emily P. Phelps, 27; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 28; second-degree driving with suspended license.

David B. Pogue, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joshua D. Hawley, 38; $990.50 fine, 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft and driving while intoxicated.

Chelsy M. James, 37; restitution to be determined, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, three months probation, hit and run attended vehicle.

Frank A. Lefriec, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jerred E. Evans, 20; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Justin A. C. Dowdy, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Gabriel J. Harrington, 40; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, harassment and two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Timothy E. Neeley, 61; $330 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, hit and run attended vehicle.

Robert J. Norris, 42; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Martha M. Redthunder, 30; restitution to be determined, 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Wendy M. Weil, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Steven J. Munoz, 59; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.