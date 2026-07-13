Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

IT Sage LLC v. Jesse Harvey, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Daniel McCorkendale, et al., restitution of premises.

Scott Mactagone v. Renae Montelongo, restitution of premises.

Regal Properties I LLC v. Marnicus Lockhard, restitution of premises.

Huddleston Properties LLC v. Christopher Garrison, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. James Thomas, restitution of premises.

Godolfin G. Mascardo, et al. v. Karla Jones, restitution of premises.

Melanie Wickham v. David King, et al., complaint for damages.

MCC Management LLC v. Vernell Black, et al., restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group LLC v. Bradford A. Phillips, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Asher Kantola, restitution of premises.

Farr DECEHCC Investments LLC v. Darlene Sutton, et al., restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Donna Schluter, restitution of premises.

Lisa M. Loveall v. Brian Palmlund, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Robbie A. Brown, money claimed owed.

Meihong Zhong v. Cooper Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Melanie Wickham v. David King and Fabrication & Truck Equipment Inc., complaint for damages.

Mehan Plastino v. Celine Rowicki, complaint.

Josh Wise v. Spokane Square LLC and Kevin Deesten, complaint.

Nicholas Greenhill v. Advanced Life Systems Inc., complaint.

Mark Newsom v. CSWW Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gonzalez, Taylor D. and Chrystal M.

Eddings, Kelli A. and Burchinal, Hallie J.

Kruger, Sharilyn L. and Timothy C.

Clark, Taylor S. and Ava J.

Hedge, Aaron M. and Carrasco Magne, Joanna J.

Fowler, Raquel and Williams, Brandon

Dunmore, Madison C. and Brock S.

Rice, Ally C. and Bridget D.

Staker, Peter J. and Jennifer J.

Rutledge, Alexandra A. and Lowell, Alexander E.

Lincoln, Kathleen F. and Hicks, Daniel

Robertson Hardin, Sara A. and Hardin, Sean L.

Rodriguez, Lorana and Medoza, Ernesto M.

Blackburn, Lori A. and Jerry L.

Lordan, Patrick T. and Anna M.

Stelzer, Whitney R. and Brady N.

Bothwell, Tarah L. and Eric P.

Criminal sentencings

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Seth G. Ford, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Jason W. Gilmore, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph D. Bancroft, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Derrick W. Dewindt, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Em Poch, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jason L. Walker, 43; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, protection order violation.

Robert Helferstay, 38; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, fourth-degree assault.