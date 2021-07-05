From staff and wire reports

The Spokane Junior Rifle Club had one state champion and nine others win medals in their classes at the 2021 Washington State Conventional Outdoor Smallbore (0.22) Championships in Wenatchee.

Morgan Christian, 14, Horizon MS, won the Prone Only state competition with a score of 535 out of 600. Ensley Breeden, 12, Midway Elementary, was third in the class.

Prone Only Match medal winners: Ben Tafoya, 18, Gonzaga Prep, 3rd overall, 1st Junior Master; Derek Phipps, 1st A Class; Taylor Christian, 19, University of Memphis, 3rd Junior Expert; Ben Jones, 17, Hoyt Road Academy, 2nd A Class; Morgan Christian, 3rd D Class; Breeden, 5th D Class.

3-Position: Taylor Christian, 2nd Junior Expert; Garrett Pearsall, 16, The Oasis, 1st A Class; Jack Burns, 14, Northwood MS, 3rd D Class.

3-PositionTeam: SJRC Gold, 2nd (Zachary Pearsall, 19, Maine Maritime Academy; Anna Pearsall, 18, Eastern Washington University; Tafoya).

Basketball

Registration is underway for the Coeur d’Alene Shootout 3-on-3 adult and youth basketball tournament on North Idaho College’s main campus Aug. 21 and 22.

Cost is $125 a team by July 23, $150 after that date.

The double-elimination tournament will be held in NIC’s Molstead Library parking lot. Youth divisions are for grades 3-12. Info: nicathletics.com/camps.

College scene

Two players each from Community Colleges of Spokane and North Idaho College were named to the NWAC All-East Region volleyball team.

From CCS are sophomore middle blocker Kylie Turner (University HS) and freshman setter Leah Stueckle. NIC landed freshman outside hitter Janae Rayborn (Lake City HS) and sophomore outside hitter Journey Tupea.

• Three freshman members of the North Idaho College wrestling team were named 2021 Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association with GPAs of 3.0 or above – Brant Porter (133 pounds), Ledger Pretracek (174) and Weston Presser (157/165).

• Thirty-nine Community College of Spokane student-athletes and 24 from North Idaho College were named to their school’s Top Performers list for the sports that were held during the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 seasons.

CCS:

Baseball: McKabe Cottrell (Freeman), sophomore; Brock Bozett, Jace Phelan. Men’s basketball: Jaron Williams, so.; Kobe Reese (Shadle Park), so.; Tanner McCliment-Cali (Post Falls), so. Women’s basketball: Lizzy Perry (Oakesdale), fr.; Faith Adams (East Valley), so.; Dejah Wilson (Lake City), so. Men’s golf: Zach Martin, Sam Pauly, Nick Mackey. Women’s golf: Courtney Jackson, Alyssa Amann, Jennika Bitner. Women’s soccer: Lizzy Gonzalez, so.; Sydnee Saurez, so.; Kiah Gary (West Valley), fr.

Softball: Suzanne Shores (Medical Lake), so.; Paula Pintler (North Central), so.; Lacey Buchholz. Men’s tennis: Jess Weaver, Eldon Buchan, Jacob Buchan. Women’s tennis: Ava Raney, Taryn Roun, Michaela Gunderson. Men’s track & field: Johan Correa, fr.; Bradley Fillis (Central Valley), fr.; Harlon Stuits, fr. Women’s track & field: Alma Manzo, fr.; McKenzie Fletcher (Coeur d’Alene HS), so.; Tressa Wood, fr. Volleyball: Kylie Turner, Kendra Pope (Valley Christian), so.; Leah Stueckle, fr.

NIC:

Volleyball: Journey Tupea, so.; Janae Rayborn (Lake City), so.; Maresa Maiava, fr. Women’s soccer: Halley Marschall, so.; Gabby Eldridge (Moscow), fr.; Emily Stuart, fr. Women’s golf: Emily Elliott, RS-fr.; Megan Light (Lewiston), RS-fr.; Caitlin O’Connor, RS-fr. Men’s golf: James Swan, fr.; Jared Smith, fr.; Tyler Vassar, RS-fr.

Softball: Taryn Vanderweil, fr.; Kasey Davis, fr.; Taya Escalante, fr. Men’s soccer: Jaden Eder, so.; Tristen McMahan, fr.; Ethan Williams (Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls), so. Women’s basketball: Rilee Mangun, so.; Kolby Pimperton, fr.; Maggie Graves, fr. Men’s basketball: Delveion Jackson, so.; Julius Mims, fr.; Cooper DeWitt, fr.

• Eight North Idaho College student-athletes and 39 from Community Colleges of Spokane were named to 2021 NWAC Academic Leadership or Academic Excellence lists with GPAs of 3.5 or higher and 3.25-3.5, respectively, and 60 credits.

NIC Academic Leadership: Skylar Hickok, fr., softball; Grace Shimatsu, so., softball; Tynn Christiansen, so., volleyball; Emily Elliott, RS-fr., women’s golf.

NIC Academic Excellence: Austin Mitchell (CdA HS), so., men’s golf; Jared Smith, fr., men’s golf; Christian Dressel (Sandpoint), so., men’s soccer; Ethan Williams (Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls), so., men’s soccer.

CCS Academic Leadership: Chase Lewis Nett, fr., baseball; Thomas Christopher McKenna (Mead), fr.; baseball; Josiah Carl Haaland (Lakeland-Rathdrum), so., men’s basketball; Griffin Connor Sharkey, so., men’s basketball; Bret Ryan Michaels, so., men’s basketball; Faith Noel Adams (East Valley), so., women’s basketball; Suzanne Carol Shores (Medical Lake), so., softball; Kennedy Mae Robison (Jenkins-Chewelah), fr., softball; Michaela Rose Gunderson, women’s tennis; Abigail Ruth Ward, women’s tennis; Ava Noel Raney, women’s tennis; Lainey Jo Johnson (NIC), so., women’s track; Julia Marianne Armstrong, fr., women’s track; Kaitren Fisher (Cheney), fr., women’s track; Hannah Sherman, women’s track; Paul James Graham, fr., men’s soccer; Caitlin Cassidy Hopkins (Central Valley), so., women’s soccer; Braeden O’Dell, men’s tennis; Kendra Ann Pope (Valley Christian), so., volleyball; Travis Hicks (University), fr., men’s track; Cheyenne Danae, volleyball.

CCS Academic Excellence: Cameron James Liss (Ferris), so.; baseball; Thomas Ryan Edwards (CV), so.; baseball; Juan Martin Tapia, fr., men’s soccer; Atsuto Kurosawas, so., men’s soccer; Carlos Hilario-Murillo, fr., men’s soccer; Garret Luke Guthrie, men’s tennis; Cayden Field, men’s golf; Cameron Michael Johnson, men’s golf; Drew Robert Crosbie (Mt. Spokane), fr., men’s track; Jared Hathaway (EV), fr., men’s track; Brenden Green, men’s track; Ryson Sweeney (Deer Park), fr., men’s track; Alexis Cook (CV), so., women’s basketball; Dejah May Cook, women’s basketball; Paula Eileen Pintler (North Central), so., softball; Allie Lynn Parnell, women’s golf; McKenzie Fletcher, women’s track; Abbigayle Christine McConnell, women’s soccer.