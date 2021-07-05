The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 73° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pullman man sustain life-threatening injuries from fireworks

UPDATED: Mon., July 5, 2021

From staff reports

From staff reports

A Pullman man in his 20s sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday night when a fireworks tube, used to launch an aerial display that he was bracing on his thigh, exploded and damaged his leg and apparently severed an artery.

Neighbors in the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street tried to stop the bleeding with direct pressure to his groin area along with a belt tourniquet and called Pullman Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst, who was on the scene at around 11 p.m., said the work by neighbors helped, but it was the action of Pullman Police officer Brock Westerman applying a tourniquet as high as possible before fire personnel could arrive that may have saved the man from possibly bleeding out and dying.

Paramedics rushed the man to Pullman Regional Hospital where doctors were able to stabilize the patient. He was flown by a Lifeflight helicopter to Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart Hospital for surgery.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety