Child believed to have accidentally shot, killed Othello man with pellet gun

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office believes a “young child” accidentally shot and killed a 33-year-old Othello man in the neck with a pellet or BB gun Wednesday night in Othello.

Deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Schaake Road for a reported medical emergency, according to a sheriff’s office news release by Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Deputies immediately began treating the man, later identified as Geovanni Malacara-Hernandez. Othello emergency medical services and Adams County Fire District 5 responded and provided lifesaving efforts for a prolonged period of time, according to the release.

Malacara-Hernandez was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he died.

Deputies are investigating. The names of any children involved will not be released, the release said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Malacara-Hernandez’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Wagner wrote.