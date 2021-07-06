The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dirt correction

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Wrong location given for Garden District apartments

The Dirt column in Sunday’s business section incorrectly identified the location of the Garden District apartment project. The apartments will be built on the South Hill.

