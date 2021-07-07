Man arrested after stabbing over alleged fireworks dispute
UPDATED: Wed., July 7, 2021
A man suspected of stabbing someone over an argument involving fireworks Sunday has been arrested by Spokane police.
According to a news release from the Spokane Police Department, police arrested 63-year-old Louis Vega on suspicion of first-degree assault Wednesday.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a stabbing on Queen Avenue. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police said the victim is expected to recover, and their condition is no longer life-threatening.
SPD Major Crimes is investigating the incident further.
