East Valley High School announces its second semester honor roll for 2020-21
Thu., July 8, 2021
East Valley High School in the East Valley School District in Spokane Valley has announced its second semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. To make the honor roll, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 and above. Eligible students here are listed alphabetically by grade and GPA.
Seniors
4.0 GPA – Mackenzie Allen, Lindsay Bartholomew, Erica Boik, Noah Davis, Kassandra Gartman, Tate Gregerson, Hope Harrington, Andrew Korchemniy, Joelle Larson, Casandra Lindley, Faith Lynch, Sofia Morales, Natalie Romine, Destiny Stanek-Bolles, Henry Stevens and Taylor Voelker.
3.4-3.99 – Robert Champagne, Jade Chernecke, Mariana Coronel, Joshua Doll, Tyler Etten, Emma Glore, Kristina Gotishan, Rebecca Grytal, Devren Hautala, Nathanael Hicks, Carter Jamison, Elizabeth Keith, Trevin Larsen, Patrick Lipinski, Logan Moore, Landon Mundell, Alex Petersen, Corey Phout, Livia Sevciuc, Gwendolyn Skeen, Seth Skoien, Tyler Smyly, Timothy Stark, Elizabeth Stowell, Zachary Thornton, Sanella Tsuber, Kenton Wang and Juliana Wiecks.
Juniors
4.0 – Melissa Bare, Mackinzie Bennett, Everett Callihan, Connor Bly, Miranda Carmona, Ameilia Fairchild, Abigail Gutierrez Pinon, Timothy Manuel, Marcos Marroquin, Zachary McGiveran, Chandler Mertins, Ciara Mielke, Kailey Olson, Tiffany Phout, Nicholas Rouse, Ethan Sheffler, Eva Sheffler, Ellie Syverson, Leah Syverson, Rachel Throckmorton and Molly Vinyard.
3.4-3.99 – Andres Aguilera, Karen Alama, Keyonie Brown-Cole, Allison Cook, Lillias Estell, Ryan Grogan, Janelle Johnson, Liam Nowels, Sarah Payne, Aleena Schovaers, Travis Throckmorton, Hannah Vetter, Serenity Vinyard and MacKenzie Weekly.
Sophomores
4.0 – Ethan Bloom, Lourdes Buffin, Maddox Callihan, Melissa Carmona, Nadia Clemente, Abbygail Crossley, Elizabeth Flahavin, Nolan Fracz, Declan Gilman, Nicole Hildahl, Ryan Ho, Luke Holecek, Hannah McDaniel, Cadence Meier Grolman, Ruth Metge, Owen Miller, Shawnee Munns, Tina Ngo, Sydney Petersen, Dylan Purvis, Layna Robinson, Trever Sandness, Karen Smyly, Jesse Stevens, David Svityashchuk, Daniel Yeromenko and Sadie Yost.
3.4-3.99 – Tiffany Altermatt, Zachary Arquitt, Tyrus Atkinson, Kendahl Cameau, Madely Champagne, Madison Corwin, Alaina Dalton, Faith Davis, Dianna Demko, Victoria Devleming, Angelina Fairbanks, Jenna Flerchinger, Kristina Florianovich, Koy Gregerson, Rachel Hagood, Emma Hays, Larissa Katsel, Hoochee Lor, Alayna Matejka, Karson Mccarthy, Shelbie Mitchell, Kaidence Morgan, Nevaeh Mourin, Payton Pickard, Canon Pratt, Moira Quintana, Belle Schauman, Shayla Smith, Logan Swanson, Victoria Snider, Alex Stave, Tyler Stephens, Cecilia Syron, Alonzo Vargas, Kellin Weberg, Ava Weidman, Maria White, Abigail Williams and Mykenzie Wilson.
Freshmen
4.0 – Bentley Beal, Juniper Beason, Levi Bocook, Deja Bromley, Cheyenne Case, Kaiden Davis, Aiden Deaton, Amira Drake, Jason Echevarria, Grant Gartman, Victoria Gotishan, Logan Hofstee, Sage Holmes, Ava Jakobsen, Gavin Keeney, David Kirichenko, Kendra Korasick, Payton Marks, Riley Marquette, Arlette Martinez, Luna Mattke, Conner McGiveran, Amelia Miller, Alexis Murphy, Jadyn Nolen, Kathleen Payne, Eric Perekopsky, Malachi Richardson, Berlyn Stern, Lucas Vinyard, Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh, Brayden Windhorst and Tyler Yost.
3.4-3.99 – Madisyn Anker, Jon Baxter, Tayten Blackwell, Bella Bridges, Haili Byers, Maliah Cabbage, Jaysen Carter, Andrew Crossley, Sativa Edwards, Holley Eller, Macie Enevold, Daniel Escobar, Brayden Governale, Laila Hapa, Jazmin Hassett, Kaitlynn Hathaway, Blake Hayes, Olivia Henderson, Lakhya Higgelke-Mcqueen, Molly Honl, Espenanza Mendoza-Mattozzi, Devin Pierce, Ari Ringsbye, Cadince Schertenleib, Bella Stoner, Lily Sullivan, Ben Tiffany and Jayden Wilkinson.
