News >  Business

Inland Power & Light Co. selects electric utility executive as new CEO

UPDATED: Thu., July 8, 2021

Jasen Bronec will take over as Inland Power & Light Co. CEO on Aug. 23. (Courtesy photo)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581
Inland Power & Light Co. has selected electric utility executive Jasen Bronec as its new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 23.

Bronec was previously CEO of Delta-Montrose Electric Association, a position he held since 2014. Delta-Montrose Electric Association is an electric cooperative based in Montrose, Colorado.

Bronec also served as CEO of Glacier Electric Cooperative in Montana.

“We are thrilled to announce that Jasen Bronec is joining our team,” Randy Suess, Inland Power & Light’s board president, said in a statement.

“He brings strong industry expertise and is an excellent leader,” Suess continued. “I am confident that under his leadership, our team will continue to deliver solid financial performance and superior customer service to our members.”

Bronec is succeeding Chad Jensen, who is retiring after nine years as CEO of Inland Power & Light.

“I have been fortunate to work with such incredible and dedicated employees, management team and board of trustees,” Jensen said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to future achievements as Jasen and the rest of the impressive Inland Power team continue to build upon our legacy,” Jensen said in a statement.

Inland Power and Light is a nonprofit electric cooperative founded in 1937.

The cooperative has more than 42,000 member-owners in 13 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

