Things to do in Spokane: July 9-16 – free movies, painting, cooking classes and comedy

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “Stand by Me,” R; July 16: “The War With Grandpa,” PG; July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” PG-13; July 30: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” PG-13; Aug. 6: “Grease,” PG; Aug. 13: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman,” (1984), PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Energy Science and Technology Conference – Featuring 21 presentations from 19 presenters, all experts and pioneers of modern-day science and free energy, panel discussions and workshops. For a full list of speakers and to register, visit energyscienceconference.com. Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $397 students; $446 alumni, military and seniors; $497 first-time attendees; $897 couples discount. (866) 363-3421.

Fearless Painting Fun: Mixed Media Level Two – Learn about using a variety of tools and techniques, including paper collage. Instructed by Elise Beattie. Register at bit.ly/3gRKi8M. Fridays beginning this week through Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Senior Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. $57. (509) 926-1937.

Jeremiah Watkins – Comedian Jeremiah Watkins is one of the three members of the Wave from “Roast Battles.” Other credits include “Lights Out” with David Spade, Netflix’s “Historical Roasts,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$28. (509) 318-9998.

“You Can Unmute” – The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents a three-night livestream reading of the adult comedy drama. Presented Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. (register at uidaho.edu/6pmunmute) and Sunday , 2 p.m. (register at uidaho.edu/2pmunmute).

Circling Raven Couples Date Night – Play golf as a couple and get paired with another couple. Register at cdacasino.com/event/couples-date-night-2. Friday, 5 p.m. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $125. (800) 523-2464.

Cooking Class: Thai With Chef Lesa – Make Thai chicken larb, a dish served in lettuce leaves adorned with veggies, herbs and a spicy-tangy sauce. Next make Thai yellow curry with butternut squash, carrots and herb garnish over jasmine rice. For dessert, make a Thai prawn and pineapple curry served over glass noodles. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Jimmy Shin “Wok of Shame” Tour – Jimmy Shin is a Los Angeles-based standup comedian and actor. He made his debut on HBO’s “Luck” and has since appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel” and the “Carson Daly New Year’s Special.” Also featuring Brian Matthews. Friday, 8 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $20. (208) 930-1514.

Fearless Painting Fun: Watercolor Color Theory Level 2 – Learn about brushstrokes and mixing color to create landscapes, flowers and abstracts. Hosted online. Instructed by Elise Beattie. Register at bit.ly/3gRKi8M. Saturdays, beginning this week through Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Online. $47.

Great Spokane Road Rally – Navigate Spokane County to find pit stops and complete challenges. Featuring prizes, swag bags, an auction, raffle, vendor fair, food and more. All proceeds benefit Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels. Visit greatspokaneroadrally.com to register. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 11405 W. Deno Road, Airway Heights. $25. (509) 418-2186.

JACC 100th Anniversary Celebration – Free cupcakes, art activities and art exhibits. Lunch and beer garden is available. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Wine Class: The Fundamentals of Wine Appreciation – Taste several wines to learn how to understand what makes them excellent bottlings. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Jeff Dunham – Ventriloquist comedian. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$99. (509) 481-2800.

Wine Class: Wines of Passion – Discover why these selections will stir passion in the attendees. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Bolshoi Ballet: “Coppelia” – Swanilda notices her fianceé Franz is infatuated with the beautiful Coppelia, who sits reading on her balcony each day. Nearly breaking up the two sweethearts, Coppelia is not what she seems, and Swanilda decides to teach Franz a lesson. 128 minutes. Sunday, 3 p.m. Regal Cinema Northtown, 4750 N. Division St. $16. (509) 489-0570.

Rug Punching 101 With Jess Pearson – Learn how to make handmade rugs and wall hangings using a punch needle. Open to students ages 12 and older. Tuesdays, beginning this week through Aug. 3-17, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $145. (509) 325-1500.

Cooking Class: A Bastille Day Picnic With Chef Patricia – Prepare a homemade beef and pork filet mignon and liver-free pate flavored with cognac and served with baguette. Make traditional grated carrot salad, celery remoulade and the salad Piemontaise with ham and gruyere. For dessert, make chouquette with a strawberry salad. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Riverfront Moves: Spin at the Pavilion – A high-intensity, full-body, cardio spin workout with upbeat music. Fifteen spots available for registration, five available for walk-in. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane to reserve a bike. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Cooking Class With Chef Aaron Fish – Make sangria and a summer spread. Register at thejacklincenter.org. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

The Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess” – Recorded live from the Met in 2020, the acclaimed staging transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion and heartbreak of its inhabitants. 190 minutes. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Available at multiple locations: Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d Alene, (844) 462-7342; and Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St., (509) 489-0570. $16.

Spices for Grilling – Spice experts from Elz Tastes & Tea Market instruct on how to make dry rubs, marinades, seasonings for grilled vegetables and more. Small samples of each spice described in the program available for pickup. Register at scld.org. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8400.

SCORE Workshop: Security Strategies for Small Businesses – Learn strategies for keeping your business secure, including best practices and the use of technology. Register at scld.org. Thursday, 12:25 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Artists in the Garden – Regional artisans share their handmade work and wares. Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

AARP Virtual Home Fit Workshop – Learn how make your home into a lifelong home with universal design elements such as single-story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. Registration required. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Thursday, 1-2 p.m.

The Night Sky: A Summer Reading Event – Local astronomy educator Dan Bakken discusses what to look for in the night sky this summer. Open to all ages. Hosted on Zoom. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Artificial Intelligence – A lecture and discussion with Vicar Sayeedi, author of “The Genome Affair.” Hosted on Zoom. Open to adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Riverfront Moves: Barre on the Bridge – A variety of high-rep, small-range and isometric holds, as well as functional large-range, dynamic movements for a total body, balanced workout. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for details. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Lou Barbieri Bridge, south of Centennial Hotel, 303 W. North River Drive. Free. (509) 625-6600.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” – After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Rated PG. 99 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. July 16. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 755-6700.

Vintage Market Days – July 16-18. Upscale vintage and vintage-inspired art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade goods, home décor and more. Featuring live music and food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $5-$15 general admission; free children ages 12 and younger. (417) 622-9992.

Pubbin’ on the Patio – Enjoy beer, food from O-Ramen and live music. Kids welcome. July 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.

Friday Night Paint – Paint an ice cream cone. Hosted on Zoom. Open to teens and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. July 16, 7-9 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.