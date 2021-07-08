Today’s COVID numbers

So far, 53.2% of Spokane County residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at many local pharmacies and grocery stores in the county.

To find a vaccine visit the state’s vaccine locator or call (800) 525-0127, then press #.

Outbreaks are still occurring in the state, especially with the current variants circulating that are more transmissible.

The most COVID outbreaks in non-health care settings occurred at restaurants and retail stores across the state last week. There were also outbreaks tied to places of worship, schools and child care settings.

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities are still happening albeit in smaller numbers than previously in the pandemic.

There were outbreaks in four long-term care facilities in Spokane County as of July 7.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

There have been 676 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 37 people being treated in Spokane hospitals for the virus.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 16 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

There are 15 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

