Wildfire smoke makes Lewiston-Clarkston air unhealthy for sensitive groups

Multiple fires continued to burn in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, causing local forecasters on Thursday evening to warn wildfire smoke had made the air unhealthy for smoke-sensitive groups in the Lewiston-Clarkston area.

Andrus FireThe fire that started Monday near Cheney was 55% contained and 232 acres as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Northeast Region of the state Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze has not destroyed any structures and no injuries have been reported. Around 270 firefighters remained on the line Thursday evening to keep the containment levels steady, according to the DNR.

The Andrus Fire has been propelled by the dry weather that plagued the eastern part of the state for several days, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Dry Gulch/Silcott Fires (Asotin Complex)Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been set for residents who live near a complex of fires spread across 42 square miles, or 27,929 acres, on Thursday afternoon near Clarkston.

The fires started as several separate blazes that merged and threatened 450 structures as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with six structures confirmed destroyed.

Officials closed the road at the McGuire Gulch and Peola Road. A Type 2 Incident Management Team worked to keep containment lines Thursday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, Asotin Creek Road remained closed. Those living on Asotin Creek Road were told to leave immediately through a Level 3 evacuation order that stayed in place as of Thursday afternoon.

Those living on Cloverland Road, Clarkston Heights and Harlow Ridge were told to be prepared to leave as of Thursday afternoon, with a Level 2 evacuation set for those areas. These evacuations levels hold until at least Friday.

The Red Cross Northwest moved its location Thursday afternoon to the Heights Elementary School at 1917 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, according to its social media.

Pine Creek FireA fire that started on steep terrain south of Leeland near the town of Lenore, Idaho, grew to 200 acres as of Wednesday night. The blaze threatened 20 to 30 homes, with Nez Perce County deputies notifying homeowners who needed to evacuate.

Mission Flats FireA fire that started near Cataldo Mission in North Idaho was at 102 acres and had no new growth as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Lands. Located west of the boat ramp, which will reopen Friday, the fire has not threatened the nearby mission.

The IDL urged drivers going eastbound on Interstate 90 to travel with caution.

Crews were using seven engines, water tenders, two bulldozers and more than 20 firefighters to work the blaze, the release said. The Shoshone County Fire districts, the USDA Forest Service, Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police were assisting the efforts.

Batterman Road FireA fire near Wenatchee in Douglas County grew to 14,325 acres, or about 22.3 square miles on Thursday morning. Crews had it 50% contained as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities also lowered the evacuation warnings to Level 1 on Thursday, which meant residents had to stay aware of danger in their area but did not have to leave immediately.

Trestle CreekSix fires in the Trestle Creek area of Idaho were ignited by lightning from a Wednesday storm. The fires have burned about 67 acres, according to reports by the Bonner County Daily Bee.