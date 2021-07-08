You never know what comic Jeremiah Watkins will do when he hits the stage

Good prepared material will score laughs for a comic. However, there is nothing like living in the moment making up funny bits out of the ether through audience interaction. Jeremiah Watkins, who is adept at working a crowd, is well aware that uproarious laughter often emanates from the unexpected during shows.

The gangly veteran standup will wax about being the parent of an infant when he performs Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club. The Kansas native will also crack wise about other elements of his personal life. However, expect Watkins, who will be making his Spokane debut, to mess with fans whenever he has the opportunity.

“You do get the biggest response when you’re up there and talk to the crowd or call attention to something at that time,” Watkins said while calling from his Los Angeles home. “I love seeing what will happen when I talk to people.”

Watkins, 32, can’t help but engage the audience. The wacky humorist has grabbed the phone from audience members texting and proceeded to Facetime the person receiving the message. Watkins poked fun at a Black audience member claiming that the comedy fan thought he was African-American due to his first name.

Watkins ripped a heckler who inspired an amusing “bro” rant. Watch out if you’re in the front row. You might be invited onstage. Watkins was at his best riffing with a patron from China who attempted to show him how folks from Asia shake hands.

“Magic can happen when you’re up there taking a chance,” Watkins said. “Some of my favorite moments of my career are when I look back at what was said between myself and members of the audience.”

Watkins is a physical comic who contorts his body like Gumby and delivers facial expressions that are reminiscent of the late Patrice O’Neal. “Patrice was one of the best comics people don’t know,” Watkins said. “He was a physical comic, and I’ve always been a very physical comedian. It comes natural to me.”