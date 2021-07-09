TV Best Bets

World’s Most Dangerous Shark

Most casual shark watchers probably regard the great white shark as the scariest predator in the ocean, but no less an expert than oceanographer Jacques Cousteau regarded a species dubbed the oceanic whitetip to be the most dangerous of all sharks. This new one-hour documentary follows two teams of experts as they take a deep dive into the world of these lesser-known sharks to reveal what makes this species deserve so much respect, not to mention fear. 7 p.m. on NGEO.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Host Nischelle Turner gives celebrities from the worlds of sports, music and entertainment a chance to tangibly show their appreciation to someone who had a significant impact on their life by gifting them with a surprise home renovation in this new summer series. Among the stars repaying their debt of gratitude in Season 1 are singer-choreographer Paula Abdul, actor-comic Wayne Brady, singer-actor Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”), “Survivor” champ “Boston” Rob Mariano, and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto make up the renovation design team. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 2.1

Gossip Girl

Showrunner Joshua Safran developed this new update and reboot of his hit 2007-12 teen drama, which also ran on the CW. This new series explores how much social media and the culture of New York itself has changed since the original run, following a new generation of entitled Upper East Side private-school students who are learning what it’s like to be under social surveillance, nearly a decade after the original blog by “Gossip Girl” went dark. Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind and Tavi Gevinson star. (TV14) 8 p.m. on 22.1

“Body Brokers”

Writer-director John Swab’s offbeat 2021 crime thriller stars Jack Kilmer and Alice Englert as Utah and Opal, a pair of dead-eyed junkies living in rural Ohio who have what they think is a random encounter with a stranger named Wood (Michael Kenneth Williams). He offers to help the pair get clean, then takes them to a facility in Los Angeles. Utah manages to get sober, but soon discovers the facility and its program is really a giant fraud enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. Melissa Leo also stars. 8 p.m. on MAX.

Great Performances





The music documentary “Gloria Estefan: Sangre Yoruba” finds the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter serving as narrator and host of this tour through three of Brazil’s most influential cities Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Salvador Ñ to demonstrate how those places inspired her to write Brazilian arrangements of some of her biggest hits. In addition to live performance footage of such songs as “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet” and “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” the 90-minute presentation includes Estefan talking with such local celebrities as Maria Rita and Zeca Pagodinho. (TVG) 9 p.m. on 12.1.

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant

From the stage of the Tempe Improv in Arizona, Wisconsin-born Pete Lee takes the spotlight for his first Showtime comedy special. Topics for his one-hour set include relationships, sex, drugs and motion-sensor sinks. He also offers an extended confessional about his struggles with pleasing people, which are rooted to some extent in his aversion to conflict unless the person he’s talking to likes conflict, of course,in which case Lee likes it, too. (TVMA) 9 p.m. on SHOW.

Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith

A new episode revisits the case of Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman convicted in 1995 of murdering her two little boys by driving her car into a lake with the children strapped into their car seats. Now, two of Smith’s former cellmates, Stephanie Hulsey and Christie Smith, offer fresh insights into Smith’s life behind bars, where she frequently manipulated other inmates to get her drugs. Alfred Rowe, a former correctional officer disciplined for having sex with Smith, also discusses Smith’s knack for manipulating those around her. (TV14) 10 p.m. on LIFE.

Betty

A Halloween party at the squat serves as a backdrop for some emotional revelations and previously hidden feelings in the new episode “Good Luck With That.” Meanwhile, Honeybear (Moonbear) acts out, but Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) tries to make amends. Kirt (Nina Moran) doesn’t understand the need for her to start practicing what she preaches, and Janay (Dede Lovelace) is sick of people telling her to take things slow. Ajani Russell also stars. (TVMA) 11 p.m. on HBO.