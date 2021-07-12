Dear Annie 7/12

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m in a situation where I’m not sure what to do. I’ve been in a relationship for six years, and we were engaged; however, now he says it’s not going to happen because I am bipolar.

I do everything for him and always think of him more than myself. Then he calls me a baby and doesn’t appreciate anything I do for him.

I wait on him hand and foot. I try so hard to make things right, and I want things to go further, but it’s never going to happen because he now doesn’t feel the same way.

I’m tired of all the name-calling and have blocked out the outside world and am living in my own little planet. What am I to do? Please help. – Feeling Terrible

Dear Feeling Terrible: What you are to do is take all the energy you have been using to try to convince your ex-fiance to be with you and put it into taking care of yourself.

He’s not right for you. The quicker you can move on and find the right man who loves and appreciates you, the better.

Before any of that happens, make sure your illness is under control and you have a good psychiatrist who specializes in bipolar disorder.

It’s time to try really hard to start loving yourself to see you deserve to be with someone who appreciates what an incredible person it sounds like you are. Best of luck to you.

Dear Annie: In regards to “Customer Etiquette,” if we don’t hear from a client by their appointment time, we proceed without them. Fifteen minutes after the appointment time, we start taking walk-ins or other appointments.

If and when the no-show arrives, she waits her turn just like any other walk-in. This usually cures the “forgetfulness.” If she goes to another salon, we count that as a win for us and a loss for the other salon.

We are professionals, and we expect to be treated as such. Clients only respect us as much as we respect ourselves. Your good clients do not “forget.” – Not Playing That Game

Dear Not Playing That Game: Thank you for your letter. Sounds like a sensible solution.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.