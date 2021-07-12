Wildfire closes North Cascades Highway

Staff reports

The North Cascades Highway west of Winthrop is closing because of wildfire.

Monday morning’s decision by the Washington Department of Transportation to close State Route 20 between mileposts 170 and 177 is expected to last at least through the end of the day.

Pictures from the highway near the Early Winters campground show flames and smoke erupting from the forest.

The highway is popular among tourists in the summer months, linking the Methow Valley with the West Side. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

The highway provides access to rugged North Cascades National Park and the Ross Lake National Recreation Area.

With the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountains closed, the DOT recommends travelers instead use U.S. Highway 2 or Interstate 90.