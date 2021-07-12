Wildfire closes North Cascades Highway
UPDATED: Mon., July 12, 2021
The North Cascades Highway west of Winthrop is closing because of wildfire.
Monday morning’s decision by the Washington Department of Transportation to close State Route 20 between mileposts 170 and 177 is expected to last at least through the end of the day.
Pictures from the highway near the Early Winters campground show flames and smoke erupting from the forest.
The highway is popular among tourists in the summer months, linking the Methow Valley with the West Side. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.
The highway provides access to rugged North Cascades National Park and the Ross Lake National Recreation Area.
With the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountains closed, the DOT recommends travelers instead use U.S. Highway 2 or Interstate 90.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.