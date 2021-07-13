Former Gonzaga forward Kyle Wiltjer signs with Spanish pro team

Former Gonzaga standout Kyle Wiltjer will continue his professional career in Spain’s top league.

Wiltjer signed with Lenovo Tenerife after playing the last two seasons for Turk Telekom in Ankara, Turkey.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 18.5 points, third in the Turkish BSL league, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. Wiltjer hit 44.3% of his 3-point attempts. He averaged 15.2 and 5.3 boards in 12 Basketball Champions League games.

Lenovo finished third last season in the Liga ACB won by Real Madrid, which has signed former Zag standout point guard Nigel Williams-Goss to a two-year contract.

“Super excited to join an amazing club and can’t wait to get to work!” Wiltjer tweeted. “My wife, daughter and I can’t wait to get to (Tenerife) island for the season.”

Wiltjer made nearly 45% from distance in two seasons at Gonzaga while averaging 18.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He was an AP third-team All-American in 2015 when the Zags went 35-3 and reached the Elite Eight.

Wiltjer wasn’t drafted but he split time between the NBA Houston Rockets (14 games) and G-League Rio Grande Valley (22 games) in the 2016-17 season.

Wiltjer’s professional career overseas began with Olympiacos in Greece for the 2017-18 season. He joined Unicaja Malaga for one season in the Liga ACB before joining Turk Telekom.

The 28-year-old Wiltjer has dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship. He has played for Canada junior and senior national teams.