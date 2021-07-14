Gallery Glance

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Thu., July 15, 2021

Painting of a birdbath by Pierr Morgan

‘Put a Bird on It’

WHAT: Realistic and whimsical artworks of birds in mixed mediums by Kerry Whitsitt, Katie Frey, Ann Contois, Bari Cordia Federspiel, Larry Bergman, Karen Sutula, Robbin Miller, Geri Griffin, Collista Krebs, Sarah Goodwin, Mary Pat Kanaley, Pierr Morgan, Terri Griffin, Janet Murphy, Kay West, Kim Cederholm and Bernice Seward

WHERE: Liberty Gallery, 203 N. Washington St.

WHEN: Daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., through July 31

INFO: potteryplaceplus.com/liberty-gallery

