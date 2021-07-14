Gallery Glance
UPDATED: Thu., July 15, 2021
‘Put a Bird on It’
WHAT: Realistic and whimsical artworks of birds in mixed mediums by Kerry Whitsitt, Katie Frey, Ann Contois, Bari Cordia Federspiel, Larry Bergman, Karen Sutula, Robbin Miller, Geri Griffin, Collista Krebs, Sarah Goodwin, Mary Pat Kanaley, Pierr Morgan, Terri Griffin, Janet Murphy, Kay West, Kim Cederholm and Bernice Seward
WHERE: Liberty Gallery, 203 N. Washington St.
WHEN: Daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., through July 31
INFO: potteryplaceplus.com/liberty-gallery
