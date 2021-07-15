On the Air
Thu., July 15, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit MLB
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Atlanta MLB
Basketball, international men
3 p.m.: Australia vs. U.S. NBC Sports
Basketball, international women
11:30 a.m.: Australia vs. U.S. NBC Sports
Basketball, TBT
4 p.m: Challenge ALS vs. We Are D3 ESPN
6 p.m: Aftershocks vs. Ex-Pats ESPN2
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA: British Open Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
4:30 p.m.: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
2 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA: British Open Golf
Soccer, men, CONCACAF Gold Cup
3:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe FS1
5:30 p.m.: Suriname vs. Costa Rica FS1
X Games
6 p.m.: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:25 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
11 a.m.: NHRA FS1
Noon: AMA Motocross: 450cc Moto 2 NBC
Noon: NASCAR: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Camping World SRX Series CBS
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Texas at Toronto MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Oakland FS1
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ABC
Basketball, TBT
9 a.m.: Herd That vs. Team DRC ESPN
11 a.m.: Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime ESPN
2 p.m.: Team 23 vs. Georgia Kings ESPN2
Cycling
4:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC Sports
Fishing
5 a.m.: Carhartt Bassmaster College Series FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: British Open NBC
10 a.m.: U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match Golf
1 p.m.: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational CBS
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
1 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA: British Open Golf
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC
2:30 p.m.: Diana Stakes Fox 28
MMA, UFC Fight Night
4 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
7 p.m.: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés ESPN
Rugby
10 a.m. (Sunday): British & Irish vs. DHL NBC Sports
Soccer, men
11 a.m.: USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs ESPN2
2 p.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta United ESPN
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras FS1
X Games
5 p.m.: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix ESPN2
Noon: NASCAR: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NBC Sports
1 p.m.: NHRA: Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Diego at Washington TBS
1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Oakland OR Chicago at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Basketball, TBT
9 a.m.: War Ready vs. Bucketneers ESPN
11 a.m.: Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited ESPN2
1 p.m: TBD ESPN
Cycling
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC
Fishing
5 a.m.: Carhartt Bassmaster College Series FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: British Open NBC
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Lacrosse, men
4 p.m.: PLL: All-Star Game NBC Sports
Rugby
4 p.m.: MLR: New England at Rugby ATL FS1
Soccer, men
11 a.m.: MLS: Seattle at Minnesota United ESPN
2 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada Fox 28
Track and field
1 p.m.: ATL ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
