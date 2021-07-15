The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 67° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit MLB

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Atlanta MLB

Basketball, international men

3 p.m.: Australia vs. U.S. NBC Sports

Basketball, international women

11:30 a.m.: Australia vs. U.S. NBC Sports

Basketball, TBT

4 p.m: Challenge ALS vs. We Are D3 ESPN

6 p.m: Aftershocks vs. Ex-Pats ESPN2

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA: British Open Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

4:30 p.m.: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

2 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA: British Open Golf

Soccer, men, CONCACAF Gold Cup

3:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe FS1

5:30 p.m.: Suriname vs. Costa Rica FS1

X Games

6 p.m.: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:25 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

11 a.m.: NHRA FS1

Noon: AMA Motocross: 450cc Moto 2 NBC

Noon: NASCAR: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Camping World SRX Series CBS

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Texas at Toronto MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Oakland FS1

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ABC

Basketball, TBT

9 a.m.: Herd That vs. Team DRC ESPN

11 a.m.: Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime ESPN

2 p.m.: Team 23 vs. Georgia Kings ESPN2

Cycling

4:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC Sports

Fishing

5 a.m.: Carhartt Bassmaster College Series FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: British Open NBC

10 a.m.: U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match Golf

1 p.m.: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational CBS

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

1 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA: British Open Golf

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC

2:30 p.m.: Diana Stakes Fox 28

MMA, UFC Fight Night

4 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

7 p.m.: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés ESPN

Rugby

10 a.m. (Sunday): British & Irish vs. DHL NBC Sports

Soccer, men

11 a.m.: USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs ESPN2

2 p.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta United ESPN

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar FS1

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras FS1

X Games

5 p.m.: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: British Grand Prix ESPN2

Noon: NASCAR: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NBC Sports

1 p.m.: NHRA: Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Diego at Washington TBS

1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Oakland OR Chicago at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Basketball, TBT

9 a.m.: War Ready vs. Bucketneers ESPN

11 a.m.: Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited ESPN2

1 p.m: TBD ESPN

Cycling

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France NBC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Carhartt Bassmaster College Series FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: British Open NBC

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Lacrosse, men

4 p.m.: PLL: All-Star Game NBC Sports

Rugby

4 p.m.: MLR: New England at Rugby ATL FS1

Soccer, men

11 a.m.: MLS: Seattle at Minnesota United ESPN

2 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada Fox 28

Track and field

1 p.m.: ATL ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories