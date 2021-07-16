Briefs for Saturday

The American Association of Airport Executives has elected Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter as board chair of the organization.

Krauter, who also serves as CEO of Felts Field and the Spokane International Airport Business Park, will serve as board chair through 2022, the organization announced at its annual conference this week.

Krauter succeeds Kelly Campbell, who is executive director of aviation at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The American Association of Airport Executives, founded in 1928, is the world’s largest airport industry trade organization.

The Alexandra, Virginia-based organization has more than 9,000 members representing hundreds of airline-related companies and 850 airports.

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

U.S. retail sales rise in June

Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Spending has slowed since March, when stimulus checks sent to most Americans caused a surge in shopping.

And as Americans get vaccinated, they are spending less on goods and more on hotels, haircuts and other services.

From staff and wire reports