TV Best Bets

Younger

In the new episode “Risky Business,” Liza (Sutton Foster) travels to Montauk on Long Island to help Kai Manning (guest star Matt Passmore), a very sexy pro surfer, with his memoir. Eyebrows are raised around the office, though, when she returns from the trip looking suspiciously refreshed. Elsewhere, an unexpected adventure with Quinn (Laura Benanti) leaves Kelsey (Hilary Duff) questioning her career choices. Meanwhile, Josh’s (Nico Tortorella) new love interest gets loud. (TV14) 7 p.m. on TVL.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers pursue their Olympic fantasy in this new one-hour special. Growing up in Wyckoff, N.J., Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas were avid fans of the Olympic Games and, even as young boys, started fantasizing about competing at that lofty level with other world athletes. Their music careers forced those dreams off the front burner, but now, after more than a decade as pop superstars, the brothers get a chance to prove their mettle, as they are trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes. 8 p.m. on 6.1.

Siesta Key

In the new episode “I’m Truly, Truly, Very, Very Sorry,” a contrite Juliette desperately tries to make amends with Kelsey, while finally starting to make some creative progress with her swimwear line. Meanwhile, Jordana still wants more from Brandon, but he’s honestly just not sure if he can commit. Elsewhere, Sam wants to take the next step with Juliette. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on MTV.

Crime Scene Kitchen

Season 1 of this quirky (and often very funny) culinary competition comes to a close as host Joel McHale welcomes the season’s top two detective teams back into the kitchen for their final challenges, which involve investigating and analyzing their “crime scene” to figure out what food was recently prepared there, then recreate the food in question themselves. The team who prevails in this season finale, as decided by judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp, split the $100,000 prize. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 28.1.

Hunting Atlantis

Author and historian Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix investigate a new trail of evidence, unearthing sunken cities, ancient artifacts and geological catastrophes, in a quest to locate the site of the fabled lost city of Atlantis in this new docuseries. The premiere, “Mystery of the Golden King,” sends Pavlou and Phoenix on a trek to the Black Sea, where they investigate a 7,000-year-old skeleton buried in gold treasure. They also uncover evidence of an ancient catastrophe that could be the basis for Noah’s flood and the destruction of Atlantis. (TVPG) 9:09 p.m. on DSC.

Good Trouble

In the new episode “Shame,” Callie (Maia Mitchell) starts to have second thoughts about whether allowing Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) to work for Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) was the right call. Elsewhere, Gael (Tommy Martinez) has some major news for everyone, and Malika (Zuri Adele) opens up a bit about Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). Meanwhile, Alice (Sherry Cola) and the CBTV comics are surprised to see a familiar face. (TV14) 10 p.m. on FREE.

Fasten Your Seatbelt

Actor Robert Hays probably is best known to fans for his performance as beleaguered commercial pilot Ted Striker in the 1980 screwball movie comedy “Airplane!,” so there’s inspired logic in having him act as host for this new half-hour docuseries, which premieres tonight with two back-to-back episodes. Each installment recounts incredible but true moments in flight travel, whether aboard the plane in flight or in the long lines in the airline terminal. (TVPG) 10:01 p.m. on A&E.