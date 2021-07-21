U.S. continues travel limits on northern border despite Canada’s plan to open to fully vaccinated Americans

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will continue border restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada at land and ferry entries, deviating from Canada’s plans to completely open to fully vaccinated Americans.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security, announced in a notice that travel restrictions will continue through Aug. 21 at both the Canada and Mexico borders.

“This document announces the decision of the Secretary of Homeland Security to continue to temporarily limit the travel of individuals from Canada into the United States at land ports of entry along the United States-Canada border,” said the notice issued by Mayorkas.

The extension comes off the heels of the Canadian government’s announcement that it will completely open borders to U.S. citizens fully vaccinated for at least 14 days starting Aug. 9.

That means that fully vaccinated travelers will not be required to undergo a 14 day quarantine or testing when entering Canada . However, the Public Health Agency of Canada said that travelers still will be required to take a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test.

The reaffirmed U.S. restrictions limit travel to the country through land and ferry crossings to “essential travel,” or travel for work, medical or educational reasons.

Travel for tourism or recreation is not permitted.

Despite the extension, the Department of Homeland Security noted positive developments in recent week, according to the notice.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention moved Mexico and Canada from COVID-19 Level 4 (Very High) to Level 3 (High) on June 9, signaling improving conditions.

Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter on July 16 asking the Biden administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada land border for non-essential travel, hoping for relief for individuals and communities affected by the lengthy closure.

The United States first closed land borders with both Canada and Mexico in March 2020, with re-evaluations of the closures every month since.