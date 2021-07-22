Spokane County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COVID-19 case counts continue to increase in the Inland Northwest.

The county recorded 64 new cases of the virus on Thursday, while case counts have been in the 30s in recent weeks.

The rise in confirmed cases is happening as new vaccinations have fallen significantly.

In Spokane County, 54.2% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total population, which includes those who are not eligible for the vaccine, less than half of residents have received at least one shot.

To find a vaccine, contact a local pharmacy, grocery store or your health care provider or visit the state’s vaccine locator website.

Information about where vaccines are available can also be found by calling (833) VAX-HELP.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

There are 33 people hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 58 new cases and no additional deaths.

There are 23 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.