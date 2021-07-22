This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Cellist: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “It’s Better This Way: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. “The Paper Palace: A Novel,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

5. “Nine Lives,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

7. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom,” Clint McElroy et al. (First Second)

9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “The Personal Librarian,” Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “How I Saved the World,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)

3. “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” Michael Wolff (Holt)

4. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

7. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors,” Amber Share (Plume)

9. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

10. “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood,” Danny Trejo (Atria)