Letters:
UPDATED: Sat., July 24, 2021
“Goofiness” has been my primary singular adjective to describe Wazzu football coach Nick Rolovich since his hiring. Now add “idiotic” to the list!
As supposedly a leader of young men and his student-athlete players his decision to not get COVID-19 vaccinated is fully counter to what WSU President Schultz notes, that “as the state’s land-grant university WSU has an obligation to serve the public good and promote the health and safety of its communities, and science clearly shows that the vaccine is a critical element in protecting public health locally and worldwide.”
Rolovich has chosen not to do that so now I wonder just how many Pac-12 teams might possibly choose not to play WSU this season and cancel those games due to their players potentially getting exposed to COVID-19 via Cougar players, let alone their head coach.
Stupid is, as stupid does!
Jeff Clausen
Spokane
