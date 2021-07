Mitch Haniger hits two HRs and Mariners win on another wild pitch against A’s

By Chris Talbott Associated Press

SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 Saturday night.

It was the second game in a row Seattle scored the decisive run on a wild pitch after Dylan Moore scored from second in the seventh inning Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win. They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their past 12.

Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Torrens, a catcher, exited for pinch-runner Donovan Walton. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. J.P. Crawford grounded into a forceout before Haniger came to the plate and Trivino threw a wild pitch.

Kendall Graveman (3-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Haniger staked the Mariners to a 4-3 lead in the fifth with his third multi-homer game of the season. He’s one of six players in baseball with 10 or more games with multiple extra-base hits.

He doubled off the left-center wall in the first and hit a solo homer to the same spot in the third, just over the outstretched glove of A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano.

Haniger added his 25th homer in the fifth with Ty France aboard for a 4-3 lead. He’s now reached base safely in 22 of 23 games with nine homers and 21 RBIs over that span.

Ty France put the Mariners up 1-0 in the first, scoring Haniger from second with an RBI single. But the Athletics rallied in the third on an RBI single from Tony Kemp and a two-run single from Jed Lowrie for a 3-1 lead against rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert.

Laureano’s single one batter later ended Gilbert’s night, though the Mariners won their 10th straight game with Gilbert making the start.

Catcher Aramis Garcia, starting for banged up Sean Murphy, erased the rally in the seventh with a solo homer off reliever Drew Steckenrider that bent around the right-field pole just over the wall and tied it at 4-all.

Up next

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (7-8, 3.42) seeks to improve to 5-1 in June and July.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (2-5, 5.69) is looking for his second win in a row in the series finale.