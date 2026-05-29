J.P. Crawford gets things started, Randy Arozarena provides winning touch as Mariners walkoff Diamondbacks

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On the weekend the Mariners are celebrating all things from the 1990s, Friday felt like a throwback to many nights from that decade inside the Kingdome when there was an abundance of loud contact and baseballs were leaving the yard.

J.P. Crawford got the night started. He also brought it to an end.

Crawford homered twice in a game for the first time in his career and scored the winning run on Randy Arozarena’s one-out hit in the 10th inning to give the M’s a 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks before 44,198 at T-Mobile Park.

Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley also added long balls, and Arozarena dropped a liner into right-center field off Arizona’s Juan Morillo to bring Crawford home with the winning run.

It was the capper to a huge night for Crawford and included a defensive gem in the top of the 10th inning making a diving stop on Corbin Carroll’s shot to help keep Arizona scoreless and set the stage for a walkoff celebration.

M’s closer Andrés Muñoz stumbled in the ninth inning and allowed Arizona to tie the game at 6-6 on Ildemaro Vargas’ bases loaded infield grounder that Josh Naylor couldn’t cleanly field. But the M’s came through in extras to win their fourth straight, matching their season high. They are back at .500 (29-29) for the first time since the end of April.

As it’s been for most of May – and really most of the season – the home run was the catalyst for the M’s offense. The M’s entered Friday having scored nearly 60% of their runs in May (63 of 106) courtesy of the home run in the first 25 games of the month.

And then they added six more to that total.

For the season, the M’s have scored 125 of 246 runs thanks to the homer. They’re the only team in baseball scoring more than 50% of their runs via the long ball. It might not be sustainable in the long term, but that’s what was needed on Friday.

Crawford got it started, hitting the fifth pitch from Arizona starter Zac Gallen’s into the right field seats for his 16th career leadoff homer. In the only other start Gallen had made in his career at T-Mobile Park two years ago, he also gave up a leadoff home run. That time it was to Josh Rojas on the first pitch of the bottom of the first.

Crawford’s second long ball in the fifth inning was sandwiched around Rodríguez setting another career mark that’s likely to be eclipsed sometime in the future. Rodriguez scorched his ninth homer in the month of May into the bullpens in left field for a two-run shot that game the M’s a 3-0 lead. It set a new career-high for homers in a month for Rodríguez and was his 11th on the season.

Crawford followed two innings later with a two-run shot of his own out to right-center field and with it the first multi-homer game of his career. Crawford clubbed a high fastball from Gallen in the first inning, but was able to adjust and wait on a changeup for the homer in the fifth that traveled 417 feet.

For a while, Raley’s 12th home run of the year looked like it would be the difference. Raley’s career-high of 22 homers came two years ago in his first season with the M’s; he’s currently on pace for 33 this year.

But Muñoz couldn’t protect the lead. Geraldo Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno opened the ninth with consecutive singles and Muñoz hit Nolan Arenado with a wayward 98 mph fastball on the first pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Muñoz struck out Ryan Waldschmidt, but Naylor couldn’t make a barehand play on Vargas’ slow chopper as he attempted to field and throw home in one motion, allowing Perdomo to score.

M’s starter George Kirby was allowed just one run through the first five innings on Perdomo’s solo home run. But the sixth unraveled quickly and even Matt Brash couldn’t dowse Arizona’s rally.

Arizona sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs on five hits. Moreno’s two-run double ended Kirby’s night and Jose Fernandez’s two-out RBI single dropped in front of Raley in right field and tied the game at 5-5. It also marked the first run allowed this season by Brash in his 17th appearance. Brash finally escaped the bases loaded jam by striking out Ketel Marte to end the threat.

Kirby continued his streak of pitching at least five innings in every start this year. He struck out four, but was tagged for four earned runs and has allowed 13 over his last three starts combined.