Spokane Shock unable to complete comeback at Duke City

Duke City quarterback Nate Davis accounted for nine touchdowns and passed for 282 yards, and the Gladiators held on for a 68-61 victory over the Spokane Shock in an Indoor Football League game Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Spokane’s Marcus McDade, signed earlier this week for quarterback depth, entered the game early in the third quarter for an injured Blake Sims and nearly led the Shock (6-3) to a comeback win in the game’s closing seconds.

Running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch also exited the game with an injury.

McDade connected with Edgar Poe on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left, and McDade’s pass to Kamerin Solomon for the two-point conversion pulled Spokane within 62-61.

Placekicker Sawyer Petre could have given the Shock a lead if he had booted his kickoff through the uprights for two points, but he pulled his effort well left.

Davis passed for eight touchdowns, including a 31-yard strike to Dello Davis on the game’s final play, and ran for another for Duke City (5-5).