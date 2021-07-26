COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased in Spokane hospitals, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

Last week, the highest number of people hospitalized with the virus at one time in the four local hospitals was 34 people. Now, there are 47 people hospitalized for the virus.

Case counts have also continued to increase, paralleling trends seen statewide and nationwide as the delta variant surges.

State health officials have said the majority of those people hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated. Vaccines are still effective against the current variants of the virus circulating.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine visit the state’s vaccine locator or call (833) VAX-HELP to find a dose.

So far, 54.7% of Spokane County residents who are 12 years old or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

A look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two additional deaths.

Over the weekend, the district confirmed 159 new cases.

There have been 681 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 47 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 61 new cases and three additional deaths over the weekend and on Monday.

There have been 325 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.