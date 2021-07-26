From staff and news services

First-year Eastern Washington University women’s basketball coach Joddie Gleason filled out her coaching staff with three hires – her husband, Skip Gleason, whom she named associate head coach, and Brandon Morrison and Jordan Loera as assistant coaches.

The Gleasons have coached together for 14 years, beginning at Humboldt State University, and most recently for the past five seasons at Seattle University, where she was associate head coach and he was an assistant coach.

“Skip and I have had success coaching together,” she said. “He is an excellent recruiter and is connected to coaches within Washington, the West region, as well as internationally. … His experience in development, as a defensive coordinator, and as a former head coach will mesh with our staff and department well.”

Skip Gleason was the recruiting coordinator for the women’s programs at both Seattle U. and Humboldt State. At Seattle, he also had primary responsibilities as defensive and scouting coordinators, where he helped the Division II Redhawks to a WNIT appearance in 2017 and an NCAA Tournament bid in 2018.

He also was head men’s coach at the College of the Redwoods for two seasons, being named the 2007 conference coach of the year after leading the program to its first outright championship.

Morrison was with the women’s team at UNLV for a decade in various roles. He was scout team coordinator from 2011-16, then video coordinator before being promoted in 2017 to assistant coach, a position he filled for three seasons.

He also was an advance scout for the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks, where he created scouting reports and live-scouted WNBA games.

Loera, a native of Moses Lake who played at Oregon from 2011-16, spent two seasons at Southern Utah of the Big Sky Conference as a graduate assistant coach. She coordinated team travel components, worked with the developing the posts and guards and prepared scouting reports and did film breakdown. She’s also been involved with high school and club coaching.

She played in 112 games with 45 starts at Oregon, averaging 4.7 points per game, and set a program record for most 3-pointers by a freshman in 2011-12 with 45.

• Two former University of Idaho Vandals, Trevon Allen and Victor Sanders, have signed with new teams in the Italian league.

Allen, a Lapwai, Idaho, native, who graduated from UI in 2020, has signed with Cantu in the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy after playing last season for Polpharma Starogard Gdanski in Poland. He had a standout first season as a professional, averaging 19.4 ppg, which ranked third in the league, with 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.3 spg.

Sanders, a 2014-18 Vandal, will play with Umana Reyer Venezia, also in the Italian Serie A. He played last season at Dolomiti Energia Trentino in Italy and was named All-Italian Serie A honorable mention after scoring 9.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.4 spg.

Both left Moscow in the top 10 on UI’s all-time scoring list, with Sanders’ 1,804 career points second all-time. Allen is seventh with 1,395.

The 2021-22 Italian league season is slated to begin this fall.

• Lauren Rewers, a 6-foot-4 center and Lake City HS graduate, who played last season at Michigan State after three years at the University of Hawaii, has joined the Grand Canyon University women’s program as a graduate transfer to finish her career.

Football

Former Eastern Washington University standout Ketner Kupp, who served on the football coaching staff as a defensive analyst for his alma mater during the 2020-21 season, has been hired as linebackers coach at Pacific Lutheran University, a member of the Division III Northwest Conference.

A three-year starter at linebacker for Eastern who had 267 career tackles, Kupp followed his playing career with a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. He is no stranger to PLU. His father Craig (football) and mother Karin (soccer) are members of the school’s athletics hall of fame.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs have signed a second player on their import list to a standard Western Hockey League player agreement: forward Yannick Proske from Germany. He was the Chiefs’ second-round (110th overall) selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound center from Weisswasser, Germany, played 25 games in the country’s top professional league last season. He also was an alternate captain for Team Germany at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas, scoring two points (1G-1A) in seven games.

He joins goalie Lukas Parik of the Czech Republic, who starred for the Chiefs during the 2019-20 season and has signed an AHL contract with Los Angeles Kings’ affiliate in Ontario, California; unsigned defenseman David Jiricek of the Czech Republic; and recently signed defenseman D Tsimafei Kauharenia of Belarus on the Chiefs’ import list.

• Chiefs forward Jack Finley is one of 19 WHL players invited to the Canada National Men’s Junior Team Summer Development Camp July 28-Aug. 4 near Calgary, Alberta, but will be unable to attend because he is recovering from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the 2020-21 season.

Soccer

Christo Michaelson, a four-year letter-winner for Gonzaga University (2014-17) who earned 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s All-Far West Region third team and All-West Coast Conference second team honors after leading the Zags in scoring as a senior, has been named an assistant coach for the GU men’s team by first-year head coach Aaron Lewis.

Michaelson played for Lewis on the Portland Timbers’ U23 (USL 2) team during his college years and played pro for Reno 1886 FC in the USL Championship league after graduation. He was an assistant coach at Corban University, which won the Cascade Collegiate Conference West Division championship this spring and a berth in the NAIA national championships.

• Jorge Aspas, a 5-foot-10 midfielder from Valencia, Spain, will join the Gonzaga men’s team this fall as a freshman.

Softball

The Stor A Way Storage Yeahoos of Spokane finished second in the 65+ AAA Division at the Senior Softball USA 2021 Jim Sherman Memorial/Northwest Championships earlier this month in Salem, Oregon.

After going 1-2 in pool play, the Yeahoos battled back, winning two games in the losers’ bracket to reach the championship game, “where we ran out of steam,” said coach Ron Klawitter, and lost 18-13 to Last Call of Sparks, Nevada.

Jack Parker led the Yeahoos with a .793 batting average and made the all-tournament team along with Jim Pierce (.720), Dan Griffith (.692) and Dan Smith (.655). Other team members: Klawitter, Allen Arnold, Tim Wheatley, Dave Leake, Jerry Coulter, Randy Willis, Ray Gaines and John Higgins.

Swimming

Kate Moore, who begins her second season as a Washington State University women’s swimming assistant, has added the title of recruiting coordinator, head coach Matt Leach announced, noting Moore led efforts that produced a seven-member 2021 recruiting class.

Moore joined the WSU staff after 10 seasons coaching the East Carolina University men and women who won four American Athletic Conference titles. She spent the final three seasons at her alma mater as associate head coach following two as head assistant coach.

• Morgan McCafferty, a four-year letter winner at Nebraska who has spent the last two years at her alma mater as a graduate assistant and director of operations, has joined the University of Idaho swimming and diving staff as an assistant coach.

McCafferty, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection who was picked to compete in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials after a standout senior season, also has coaching experience at the high school and club levels. She spent two years as head coach for Club Husker following two years as an age-group coach in the program and was a high school assistant last year.

Replay

Cassie Kim, who finished second the PNGA Women’s Amateur golf championship, is a sophomore. Her class in school was listed incorrectly in Monday’s Locally column.